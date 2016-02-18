Admins from Texas A&M University have apologized to a group of inner-city high school students who said they were racially taunted and told to “go back where you came from” by white A&M students while touring the campus last week.

President Michael Young and Chancellor John Sharp met this week with juniors at Uplift Hampton Preparatory in South Dallas to extend a personal apology. The university officials “praised them for the manner in which they handled a difficult and offensive situation,” Uplift education chief executive Yasmin Bhatia said.

“I wanted to tell them how deeply sorry I was, and how sorry many people were, about what happened,” Young told the Texas Tribune. “I wanted them to know that doesn’t represent the values that we really hold dear at A&M.

“Also, we wanted to tell them we were tremendously impressed with them and how proud of them we are in terms of how they reacted — and that they are precisely the kinds of students we’d love to see enrolling.”

Dave McDermand/College Station Eagle via Associated Press

Officials told the Dallas Morning News that the prospective students said that a white woman approached two African Americans in the campus tour and asked them what they thought about her Confederate flag earrings. Other students shouted racial slurs at the high schoolers.

Of Texas A&M’s more than 64,000 students, about 23 percent were reported as Hispanic, black, or American Indian. Some of those minority students are who Aggies cheer for on the basketball court or football field every season.