It’s hard not to admire everything Angelina Jolie does. I mean, she can do it all! She’s an accomplished actress, director, a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, and seems to be a part of an awesome family.

The 40-year-old icon has starred in successful films such as Maleficent and Mr. & Mrs. Smith and most recently acted in By The Sea with her husband, Brad Pitt.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Angelina opened up about knowing she wanted to become a mother during a trip to Cambodia

“It’s strange, I never wanted to have a baby,” said Jolie. “I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother. It was suddenly very clear to me that my son was in the country, somewhere.”

Not only is Angelina busy conquering the world, she’s also walking the red carpet in the greatest looks out there!

Check out some of Angelina’s greatest style moments below.

