From pastel blue to riveting turquoise to denim dyed locks to a wide array of grayish blue hues, it’s pretty obvious that the blue hair trend has been dominating the rainbow hair color craze for quite some time now! With noteworthy ladies like Kylie Jenner, Hilary Duff, and Jourdan Dunn hopping on board and rocking trendy blue tresses, we just couldn’t resist the urge to indulge in a little bit of blue hair love right along with them!

It all began about a year ago when Katy Perry and Demi Lovato stepped up to the rainbow hair plate, bringing forth electric blue shades that lead to the beginning of a hair revolution! Alright, it might not have been that epic, but it’s still important to point out that those two were the forerunners of this highly popular blue hair craze that we’ve all grown to love. With so many options to choose from, is there anything not to love about it? The opportunities truly do appear to be endless – there’s a shade for just about everyone.

So if you’re digging the blue hair trend just as much as we are, then we’ve got you covered with 20 fantastic photos of the best of the blue hair trend! Go ahead and get smurfy with it. (Yeah, we went there; all of this blue hair love has obviously gotten to our heads.)

Check out the best looks of the latest blue hair looks below!

