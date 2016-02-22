Every college student can point to a few parties that were truly epic. However, hopefully that party didn’t happen at their rented off-campus house.

Two Bridgewater State University students, Andrew Juckett and Juan Perez, were arrested after police broke up a three-day long party at their rented home. Not only that, but they were forced to move out after the house was condemned.

Cops came to break up the party early Sunday morning, but several people tried to flee by jumping out of windows on the first floor. Apparently the rager still resulted in over 40 arrests, mainly for underage drinking, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Outside the home now sits a pile of the wreckage including couches, mattresses, and more.

To the guy who moved into a college town and wants quiet, you messed up. Maybe a three-day long party is excessive, but you can’t seriously expect to live miles down the road from a university and not make a call to the cops with a noise complaint once in a while.

Juckett and Perez now face charges of keeping a disorderly house, supplying alcohol to minors, and obstruction of justice.

On the bright side, they’re not Bridgewater State legends.