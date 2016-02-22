Michelle Obama is nearing the end of her stay in the White House, and we have to take a look at some of her best fashion moments!

Aside from being the first African-American First Lady of the United States, Michelle has been a huge advocate for same-sex marriage, ending childhood obesity, and even starred in a rap video alongside comedian Jay Pharaoh to promote higher education.

The style icon is known for wearing confident and classy outfits made by some of the best designers around. Everyone from Jason Wu to Alexander McQueen to Jimmy Choo have all been worn by FLOTUS, but she’s not one to resist the allure of Target either!

Her biggest fashion regret? A pair of gray shorts she wore while on vacation in Arizona with her family.

“People were like, ‘she’s wearing shorts getting off of Air Force One,” said Michelle in a “106 & Park” interview. “Sometimes I forget I’m the First Lady and I’m running around in shorts.”

I mean, who wears shorts on a hot and sunny day in Arizona?!

Check out some of Michelle’s greatest style moments.

