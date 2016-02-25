Who wouldn’t want to be a model? You get to wear some of the most beautiful clothes in the world, travel all over the globe, and be considered one of the most beautiful women around.

Well, that’s what we think. In reality, it’s not all glitz and glamour.

Just last week, Ajak Deng modeled at New York Fashion Week in shows for Marc Jacobs and Zac Posen. At only 25 years old and at the peak of her game, the Australian model made the unexpected announcement that she’s quitting the fashion industry.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Put your best foot forward. I am happy to announce that I am officially done with the fashion industry, I will be moving back to Australia in order to live the life that I fully deserved. Which is real life. I can no longer deal with the fakes and the lies. My life is too short for this dramatic life. I am thankful and grateful for every sweet souls that I have crossed path with.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCIjxASioLw/?taken-by=ajak_deng

Although she doesn’t elaborate, it’s widely speculated that the discrimination against black models is one of the reasons for her abrupt departure.

Soon after Ajak made her announcement, which she recently updated fans to say, “Thank you for for your concerns but I am good and very happy with my decision. I am a fighter and a go getta, I will figured out what to do next,” fellow model Nykhor Paul posted an Instagram supporting Ajak.

Nykhor wrote, “I am sad to lose one of the most beautiful top models from my country because of these ignorant people in fashion who forgot what a fashion show consist of. We need variety in the runways and magazines because this sh*t is getting boring!!! They are breaking our backs with these racist sh*t! …This is an industry where we the blacks models are at the bottom levels as much as they shoot us everyday we will never reach the white models level. We are in a business were ignorants white people put themselves at the pedestal constantly because they think they are the most beautiful, the most intelligent, the most creative, the most heroic, the best at everything…This is extreme bullying!!! Illusions will get us nowhere! Stop hurting us in this way, God don’t like ugly!!!”

Ajak’s announcement also comes less than a week after Victoria’s Secret model Leomie Anderson called out makeup artists for not being prepared for black models.

How is this still an issue in 2016? Get it together, people.

Check out beautiful photos of Ajak Deng below.

