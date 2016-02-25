Uh oh – not everyone is loving Ashley Graham’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover.

At size 16, Ashley Graham is the first “plus-size” model to be featured on the iconic magazine cover. While we love having a little diversity in the type of models in SI, one former model told E! News that she wasn’t happy with the decision.

Cheryl Tiegs, who has been featured on Sports Illustrated‘s covers multiple times, told a E! reporter on the red carpet for the 13th Annual Global Green USA Pre-Oscar Party, “I don’t like that we’re talking about full-figured women because it’s glamorizing them because your waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That’s what Dr. Oz said, and I’m sticking to it. No, I don’t think it’s healthy. Her face is beautiful. Beautiful. But I don’t think it’s healthy in the long run.”

Watch the clip here.

Well, I guess she and Nicole Arbour can start their own (very small) club.

As for the rest of us, we’ll be celebrating that not everybody is a size 2 and Sports Illustrated knows it.

