Charlize Theron is known for being in successful Hollywood movies like Snow White and the Huntsman, Prometheus and most recently, the post-apocalyptic action film Mad Max: Fury Road, which swept the technical categories at the Oscars on Sunday.

With all of the success she’s had, we have to take a moment to highlight Charlize’s impeccable fashion sense! From wearing designers such as Dior and Harry Winston jewelry, Charlize is always the complete package.

The 40-year-old beauty has one of the most desirable closets around, but don’t think she’s forgotten about her upbringing.

“I’m incredibly lucky, people are very generous and sending me stuff,” said Charlize in an interview with Elle magazine. “I never take that for granted, but I’m always very aware that I’m one person and I can’t wear everything. The idea of stuff just hanging in my closet and not being used — there’s a little bit of the African in me that gets bothered by that [somewhat].”

Check out some of Charlize’s greatest style moments below.

