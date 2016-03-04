It’s hard enough having a parent pass away, but imagine if your school expected you to still take an exam after your dad just unexpectedly died. That’s exactly what’s happening to Saima Haq, an 18-year-old biochemistry student at the University of Westminster in London.

Saima asked to postpone her March exams, but the school says she didn’t provide “sufficient evidence” of her father’s passing.

The worst part? It took two weeks for the school to tell her what she should do, and when she did provide evidence. Haq said she was unable to provide original death certificate at the time of application as they were still being processed in Tanzania, the country where her dad died, but she had provided photocopies her uncle had sent to her through email. But the school didn’t think it was enough.

“A lot of students defer their exams to July so I thought this would be easier,” Haq told BuzzFeed News. “I thought it would give me time to be at home with my mum, since my three older siblings have to return to work, and so I have the most flexible schedule.”

Now, this is not some “the dog ate my homework” excuse. A girl’s father died, and the school has the balls to question the authenticity of the evidence she provides?

Now, her tweets about the situation are going gone viral.

https://twitter.com/saimahvq/status/705441479041351681

Hopefully this all gets sorted out soon, but for a school to place a bio chem exam over family is just crazy.