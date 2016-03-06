Priyanka Chopra has had quite the year. Not only will she be starring alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the film adaptation of Baywatch, but her role as Alex Parrish on the hit show Quantico was just renewed for a second season.

To top things off, Priyanka’s fashion game is on another level!

As the highest-paid actress in India, Hollywood’s newest star loves to wear designers like Stella McCartney, Alexander Wang and Louboutin shoes, but she’s not afraid to whip out some sweats and a t-shirt.

“Fortunately for me, I almost always have a glam squad because I’m getting dressed for an event or for a shoot almost every day,” said Priyanka in an interview with Style Caster. “When I don’t have a glam squad, though, I wear my hair in a bun, with jeans and a T-shirt and a comfortable pair of boots. [I] grab a jacket, my backpack, and my go-to bandana, which keeps my hair out of my face.”

Check out some of Priyanka’s greatest style moments below.

