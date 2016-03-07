A jury in Tennessee has awarded Erin Andrews $55 million in her civil lawsuit over a nude video of her that was secretly recorded through a hotel peephole.

Andrews originally asked for $75 million from the management company and owner of the Marriott hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, where the incident had happened back in 2008, and from Michael David Barrett, the man who was convicted of taking the video and uploading it online.

Barrett has served 2.5 years for the incident. He now must pay over $28 million – although it is unlikely that he will ever pay up, according to TMZ. The hotel owner and operator are responsible for almost $27 million.

The hotel’s attorney argued that Barrett was the only one responsible for the video and suggested that Andrews profited as a result of the video’s upload.

Because a breach of privacy can always be fixed with money, right? (The answer is no.)

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for six hours before returning to the court with its decisions. Once the proceedings were over, the jury took photos with Andrews, according to ABC News. She additionally signed autographs for them.

Last week, Andrews gave a tearful testimony about how the video affected her emotionally. She said, “It’s always there. It’s always on my back. I wanted to be the girl next door who loved sports, and now I’m the girl with a hotel scandal…It’s on the Internet now…It’s going to be on the Internet until I die.”

Andrews is currently the host of Dancing With The Stars and Fox College Sports.

