You might have made it through Monday, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, this week is dragging. Am I right? Thankfully, Zac Efron understands and is here to help make your week a little a lot better.

The 28-year-old beefcake hit the beach while on the set of Baywatch in all his hunky glory, and it’s ~almost~ too hot to handle.

Efron seems to be pleased with how he’s looking these days too.

“Honestly I have a hard time with paparazzi but s/o to this dude,” he wrote on Instagram Saturday. A-freakin-men.

Efron plays lifeguard Matt Brody in the upcoming movie, taking over the role David Charvet who played the character in the Baywatch series during the early ’90s.

Check out more photos of Efron’s rock hard physique below and prepare to swoon. You’re welcome.

