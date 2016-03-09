For decades, male dolls have had the ripped physique of G.I. Joe or the flawless face of Barbie’s counterpart, Ken. Yet that’s all about to change with the introduction of “Normal Ken.”

This past January, Barbie announced a new line of dolls with realistic body types. Even before that, Lammily introduced a doll that became a viral sensation in 2014, simply because she looked normal. Complete with bruises, stretch marks, and acne, Lammily’s latest male creation is taking on a similar realistic approach.

Artist and researcher Nickolay Lamm used the proportions of an average 19-year-old man for his new dolls, which are now at the center of a crowdfunding campaign. Each “Boy Lammily” will come with a casual outfit, a storybook pamphlet, and an online passport option so you can name him yourself.

Dr. Deborah Gilboa, a parenting expert, says that boys face unrealistic body expectations too. However, they are not as often discussed.

“We don’t talk about this as much but boys have as much pressure,” says Gilboa. “(Lamm’s) starting another great conversation when he is saying boys are also misrepresented.”

As of right now, just over $4,300 has been raised of the $70,000 goal with 30 days left.

If all goes well with the campaign, these dolls will be available for purchase in November.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUvGwLPgaMY&w=560&h=315]

[Via Today]