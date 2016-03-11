There’s nothing wrong with wanting to look hot in your new bikini this summer, but there are actually more reasons to get your butt to the gym that have nothing to do with how you feel standing in front of the mirror.

Take a look at the list below, and grab your sneakers. You’re about to be motivated AF.

1. It prolongs your life.

People who engage in physical activity live an average of 4.5 years longer.

2. It reduces stress.

Physical activity releases endorphins, your brain’s happy neurotransmitters. Although running itself is the closest thing to hell on earth, notice how good you feel once you’re done.

3. It can improve your sex life. 😏

Exercise helps get the blood flowing, if you know what I mean.

4. It boosts your mood.

Exercising results in near-instant gratification. “The link between exercise and mood is pretty strong,” Michael Otto, PhD, a professor of psychology at Boston University said. “Usually within five minutes after moderate exercise you get a mood-enhancement effect.”

5. It helps you sleep.

We can all benefit from a few more z’s every night. The National Sleep Foundation says a good workout can make you more alert, speed up your metabolism, and energize you for the day ahead. That being said, exercising right before bed is a no no; it could lead to a poor night’s sleep.

6. It strengthens your memory.

Whether you have a big presentation coming up or a test, you might want to hit the gym first. You’ll ace it.

7. It boosts your creativity.

Frontiers In Human Neuroscience suggests that exercise can help overcome mental blocks and lack of inspiration.

8. It reduces your risk of cancer.

Physical activity can reduce your risk of many forms of cancer including: breast cancer, colon cancer, endometrial cancer, lung cancer, and more.

9. It improves your immune system.

It’s actually not known how the body does this, but hitting the gym will allow you to take fewer sick days.

10. It makes you more confident.

Knowing how badass your body is will be enough to keep you motivated.

Okay yeah, and you look hot AF naked too.