A new study published in the American Journal of Human Biology, has found that getting tattoos might actually make your immune system stronger.

Ya hear that, mom?!

That’s right, having lots of tattoos might make you look tough on the outside, but it makes you tougher on the inside too.

The study was small, including only 24 women and five men between the ages of 18 to 47, who were about to get tattoos. Researchers at the University of Alabama collected saliva from participants before and after getting tattooed and tested the levels of immunoglobulin A and cortisol. If you can barely pronounce that like me, it’s basically just an antibody that kicks into high gear when you have an infection and cortisol is the hormone produced when you stress the f*ck out.

If you’re a first time tattoo-ee (I just made that word up), your cortisol levels are going to be higher- which could trigger a cold or infection in the short term. But if you’re a tattoo pro, you’re actually more relaxed, and thus, your immune system gets stronger.

Tattoos are like Pringles, you can’t just have one. So get on it, and call your parents to tell them the good news. (They don’t need to know that the study was small). I’m sure they’ll be thrilled.