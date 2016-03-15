Ladies, we know that the struggle of taking birth control pills is real. Sure, it’s nice to have a little insurance that a bun won’t end up in the oven, but the panic that sets in when you forget to take a pill or think you feel cramping in your legs is horrifying.

However, soon the responsibility will be shared with the guys. According to Science Daily, scientists are very close to creating a birth control pill for men. The findings were recently presented at the 251st American Chemical Society National Meeting & Exposition.

One compound that’s been studied as a potential male contraceptive is testosterone. “At certain doses it causes infertility,” says Jillian Kyzer, a graduate studentat the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy working on the drug. “But at those doses, it doesn’t work for up to 20 percent of men, and it can cause side effects, including weight gain and a decrease in ‘good’ cholesterol.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb created some experimental male contraceptives, but one such compound isn’t very soluble, so it can’t be taken in pill form.

“No one wants to inject themselves with a needle once a day or once a week for most of their lives,” Kyzer said.

Another Bristol-Myers Squibb compound isn’t very selective in terms of its cellular targets in the body, so it could cause unwanted side effects.

So there’s a lot of progress, and scientists are pretty close to a solution.

And it’s about damn time guys had to share the burden, am I right?