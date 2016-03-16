We’ve been hearing a lot about models who are breaking the mold lately – take for example Ashley Graham, Nadia Aboulhosn, and Precious Victoria Lee. But what do these people all have in common?

They’re all women.

While people are becoming more open-minded about female beauty standards every day, we still worship Abercrombie & Fitch-worthy abs on every male model. That is, until now.

IMG Models has announced the launch of a new “plus-size” division among their male models, who they added to their roster in 2014. And their first signed model is Zach Miko, a comedian, musician, blogger, and model.

At 6’6″ and 275 pounds, Zach made waves last year when he became the first male model for Target ever.

“To be in the same conversation as icons like Ashley Graham is not only incredible but humbling, and I am so grateful for this chance,” Zach told the Huffington Post. “I want all men to know that they are attractive and it is time to open up the conversation. We all want to feel and look great, and we all can. I can’t wait for every brand to catch on and provide for us the clothes to show how we feel. I’m excited to be there every step of the way.”

Preach.

We’re loving this (especially Zach). Check out more photos of Zach Miko below, and get ready to see him just about everywhere.

VIEW GALLERY