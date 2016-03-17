Women Are Participating In #A4Waist Challenge To See If They’re “Skinny Enough”

A terrifying trend surfaced recently, not only make you feel bad about yourself, but also to show you how f*cking insane people are.

Chinese women are holding an 8 1/2 x 11 paper (aka an A4-size paper) in front of their waists to determine if they’re skinny or not and then posting their ~humble~ results to social media.

This is not a drill.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BDD0cHHSJZJ/?taken-by=nhcp__

View this post on Instagram

That's it!!! #a4waist #a4 #腰 #a4腰

A post shared by Cynthia (@cynthiayyy_) on

If you’re not spilling over the sides, congrats! You’re paper thin. Literally. 👏🙄😡

FYI, this is NOT an actual indicator of your weight or health, and you should most definitely not try this at home. What you should do is continue to stuff your face with french fries and pizza and not feel bad about it.

Personally, I’m a fan of this lady:

You go, girl.

COLLEGECANDY Writer
Megan HeintzCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Editor. Writer. Traveler. Shoe obsessed. While judging people on how they use "their" vs. "they're" on social media, she enjoys eating anything (literally anything) with Sriracha and binge-watching HGTV.
