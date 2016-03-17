A terrifying trend surfaced recently, not only make you feel bad about yourself, but also to show you how f*cking insane people are.

Chinese women are holding an 8 1/2 x 11 paper (aka an A4-size paper) in front of their waists to determine if they’re skinny or not and then posting their ~humble~ results to social media.

This is not a drill.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BDD0cHHSJZJ/?taken-by=nhcp__

If you’re not spilling over the sides, congrats! You’re paper thin. Literally. 👏🙄😡

FYI, this is NOT an actual indicator of your weight or health, and you should most definitely not try this at home. What you should do is continue to stuff your face with french fries and pizza and not feel bad about it.

Personally, I’m a fan of this lady:

You go, girl.