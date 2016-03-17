While you’re waiting to hear back from Netflix on their Grammasters3 dream job to travel around the world to the sets of the greatest shows streaming, we found another position that’s worth updating your resume for.

World of Beer is offering you the chance to become a “Drink It Intern,” where your duties would include traveling around the world to taste craft beer, eat delicious food, and capture all your experiences for social media.

You’d probably pay a pretty penny to be involved, right? But oh no. This isn’t some unpaid internship – they’re actually paying you a cool $12,000 on top of covering your expenses for food, travel, and accommodations.

Here’s all the details.

APPLY TO BE A WORLD OF BEER DRINK IT INTERN! It’s the beer opportunity of a lifetime… Want to spend your summer traveling the country, drinking beer, meeting brewers and diving into beer culture? We’re recruiting three Drink it Interns to hit the road this summer and search out the best craft beer and food the world has to offer. We’ll send you down the street and around the world to capture the best beer stories and document them by blogging, capturing video, taking photos, Facebooking, Tweeting, sharing Vines, Periscoping, and anything else you think would be awesome to help tell the tale. WE’RE LOOKING FOR… People who are all about exploring and sharing their experience with their friends

Social media nuts who are always snapping photos of beer and food to share on social media

People who are passionate about beer and always looking to learn more

Creative types like photographers, bloggers, videographers, or simply really awesome Tweeters

Friendly folk who love meeting new people, sharing stories with strangers, and catching up over a beer

Outgoing personalities who can talk to anyone and carry the conversation

Travelers who love to hit the road every chance they get YOU MUST BE WILLING TO…

Learn all you can about beer!

Try new things

Write blog entries, take photos and video, Tweet, Vine, Instagram, Facebook, or all of the above

Travel to domestic and international locations to meet brewers and attend beer festivals

Be on camera and share your story with WOB fans across the country

Have an AWESOME time trying AMAZING BEER in ENVY WORTHY locations

Beer lovers can apply online by submitting a video or by attending one of the eight in-person interviews taking place in World of Beer taverns around the country. Check out the website for more info on applying.

Only three positions are available, so get creative. I predict you’ll have some competition.