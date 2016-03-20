Miranda Cosgrove has played some of the best television and film characters of our childhood, but we have to take a moment to look at her great sense of style!

Since her days as Megan Parker on Drake & Josh and Carly Shay on iCarly, Miranda has taken some time off to attend the University of Southern California, but fear no more!

The 22 year old is back on our television screens as Shea Gunn on the new NBC comedy Crowded, but when it comes to fashion advice, Miranda has a major rule: be yourself.

“Growing up, it’s fun to try different things and looks to see what you like the most,” Miranda said in an interview with Gurl.com. “But I feel like people are always going back to whatever they are really comfortable with and what fits their personality. Don’t second guess yourself. Pick outfits that you are really comfortable in.”

Check out some of Miranda’s greatest style moments below.

