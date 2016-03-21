You can’t think about Rihanna and her career without thinking about her amazing fashion sense. Turns out that there is plenty we can learn from her!

It’s hard not to admire her fearlessness when it comes to style. At this point, she has become one of the fashion industry’s most coveted faces. So what is it about Rihanna that makes her the go-to person when it comes to fashion?

In a behind-the-scenes video of his Spring/Summer 2014 collection, Olivier Rousteing, the 30-year-old creative director of Balmain, might have given the perfect answer to this question.

“I just think she’s this girl everybody knows,” said Olivier. “She’s powerful; she knows how to mix beauty, she’s boyish, she’s strong, she’s the new icon! She mixes fashion with music and I think my collection is based around that.”

I think that about sums up her influence!

Check out some style lessons we can learn from Rihanna below.

