Waking up to the news that another string of attacks rocked the airport and metro in Brussels, Belgium is devastating for people all over the world. Besides those in Brussels, perhaps the people who are aching the most are those in Paris who are still fresh from the tragic terrorist attacks that occurred on November 13, 2015.

The outpouring of support for the people of Brussels is huge and immediate, including a moving image from French newspaper Le Monde. Famous cartoonist Plantu illustrated France’s support for Belgium perfectly.

While some who saw the image noted that other countries who were victims of recent terror attacks like Istanbul and Ankara should be included as well, the image has been shared thousands of times on Twitter and Instagram since being posted four hours ago.

CNN reports that as of 9:30 a.m. EST, Belgian media has totaled at least 34 people dead and about 170 more wounded.

The people of Brussels are in our thoughts today.