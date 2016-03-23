These Sisters Have More Style & Instagram Followers At 2 & 3 Years Old Than You’ll Ever Have

||
Isabella & Scarlett drenk

Isabella & Scarlett Drenk/Instagram

When my sister and I were young, my mom often dressed us in matching outfits. However, it was the ’90s – fashion was in a weird place. Let’s just say that we were nowhere near as stylish as sisters Isabella and Scarlett Drenk. At just 2 and 3 years old, these pint-size fashionistas are quickly becoming Instagram-famous for their adorable ensembles.

While North West and Blue Ivy used to top our list of tots who give us closet-envy, Isabella and Scarlett are giving the celeb kids a run for their money. Of course, this is thanks to large part to their mom, health coach Stacy Drenk.

She told Cosmopolitan.com, “I used to own and run a high-end consignment boutique. Once I had my girls, I sold the store and have continued to explore fashion with them. Whenever we dressed up, I took photos, it seemed they enjoyed it so much, I started @DrenkGirls. Soon after, I was introduced to some small shops. I know the struggle that small shops go through, having had my own, and I was delighted to use our photography fun to support both the hardworking small businesses and our need for fashion!”

The Drenk ladies are using their fame for a great cause too – Stacey says they were able to gift over 100 American girl dolls last year for Christmas to children in need.

Check out the girls’ best looks below.

VIEW GALLERY

Star Style: 10 Celebrity Kids Who Dress Better Than You

Read More:
LifestyleInstagram
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Stephanie PetitCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Probably busy watching puppy videos on Instagram.
  • 10614935101348454