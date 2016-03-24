Spring break can be the best week of a college kid’s life, but rarely – yet still too often – the vacation ends in tragedy.

At just 18 years old, Justin Kirby Walker went missing after attended a concert on Texas’ South Padre Island during spring break this weekend. Now, police believe a body that washed up on a beach in Mexico could be Justin.

According to PEOPLE, the body found was clothing similar to what people last remember Justin wearing when he disappeared. In addition, he was wearing a plastic bracelet that could have been from the concert on Friday night.

“The currents could have very easily carried him into Mexico. It’s happened before,” Cameron County Parks Police Chief Horacio Zamora told MySanAntonio.com.

Justin got separated from his friend at the concert while they were walking away from the scene to rest.

“They were going through a big crowd of people. [His friend said] he turned around and Justin was gone, just like that,” said his father, John Walker, to KENS5.

A community mourning the loss of Justin has already sprung up on Facebook.

Our thoughts are with Justin’s family and friends at this terrible time.

Not to sound like a mom, but do whatever you can to prevent a tragedy like this on your vacation. Keep track of your friends, let security know about strangers who are struggling, and be on guard at all times. Spring break should be about great memories, not the end of young lives.

