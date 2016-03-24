Spring Break Fashion: 20 Must Have Swimsuits & Bikinis 2016

||

With spring break quickly approaching it’s becoming more and more apparent that you need to get your priorities in check. By that, we obviously mean to gather all of the fashion essentials necessary to insure that your spring break will be 100% EPIC! So how can you go about doing just that? Well obviously, bikinis and swimsuits are a legit must have. Don’t worry, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and found 20 absolutely essential bikinis and swimsuits to assist in making your spring break the very best one yet!

Spring break packing lists have always been a huge topic of debate for college coeds worldwide. But let’s just be real here; without a cute swimsuit, you truly are at a loss. Luckily, you won’t have to search and hunt for the hottest swimsuit around this year! We’ve found the very best of the best and we’re more than happy to hand over the list.

From pineapples to polka dots to some seriously smokin’ hot prints and patterns, these 20 must have swimsuits and bikinis are sure to fulfill all of your swimsuit fashion inspired dreams! Check out the 20 must have swimsuits and bikinis in the gallery below!

VIEW GALLERY
VIEW GALLERY
Read More:
Lifestyle,NewsSpring Break,Swimsuits
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Lydia McCarterCOLLEGECANDY Writer
A humanitarian at heart, I'm a living breathing contradiction. A true chameleon of a writer, there's just no topic or niche I am not willing to tackle. I spent two years as a biography writer for Pornhub's Keezmovies, I've worked on contract as a blogger for Mr.Skin, and I've wrote numerous PPV film descriptions as well as a number of short film scripts all within the realm of adult entertainment. But don't let my lack of judgement towards the taboo side of life fool you; I'm a big softy on the inside who consistently strives to make the world a better place to live in one word at a time. So, let's get real!
  • 10614935101348454