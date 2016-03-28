Uber drivers are the real superheroes. They pick us up when our DD decides to have a few beers, they put up with our horrible singing in the back seat, and they get us home safely. Instead of treating them with respect, they put up with dumb assholes more often than anyone should.

Driver Artur Zawada, 50, recently posted a video of students from the University of Michigan verbally abusing him. It was originally posted March 23, but the video received hundreds of thousands of hits Sunday.

The ringleader was freshman Jake Croman.

According to Zawada, this isn’t the first time that the group has been disrespectful and straight-up rude to him.

This is 4th time that I have been harassed by this rider and his friends. Nov. Dec. and twice in March. I told him on 3rd occasion that I requested Uber to banned him but he is/was using friends accounts. Told him and his friends that I will not take them and that he/they need to get out of my car….. For that I was falsely accused, called names etc. 4th time… Rider knew from Uber application who is the driver. He had option to cancel to avoid any issues but he/they proceeded to abuse, harrase, belittle and provoke like kindergarten thugs.

Watch the video below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12VeNY-QoYA&w=656&h=369%5D

As for Croman, he says his ride was canceled because of his religion.

This video shows one side of an argument I had with an Uber driver two weeks ago after he refused to pick me up on the basis of my religion. What you don’t see in the video is that the driver had made a number of offensive anti-Semitic remarks that provoked my response. I am not proud of my reaction to his discrimination and I regret my choice of words. Shortly after the verbal altercation, I filed a complaint with the Ann Arbor police department and they are now dealing with the issue.

Jake Croman’s dad one of New York’s most hated millionaire landlords, chosen by The Village Voice as one of “The Ten Worst New York City Landlords of 2014”. Apparently the d-bag apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

