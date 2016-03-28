With tampon taxes, laws limiting access to abortion, and a ton of other issues, it seems that those trying to set up shop in the White House don’t care about approximately half the population: women. It makes you want to nail a photo of their smug faces to a wall to throw darts at, don’t it?

Well, this is even better.

Now politicians who don’t support women’s reproductive rights have their faces right in your underwear so you can show them what you really think.

Cute Fruit Undies just released a line of period panties called Bloody Marys that feature politicians in the perfect spot.

As if getting through your time of the month without tampons or pads wasn’t great enough, the underwear also has two attachable heat packs to soothe cramps. They also promise to give $3 of every sale goes toward a Planned Parenthood located in the state affected by your politician of choice.

Current politicians include Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, Tom Emmer, Mike Huckabee, John Kasich, Sarah Palin, Rand Paul, Rick Santorum, and Donald Trump.