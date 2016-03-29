Most recently, Scarlett Johansson has been hitting the silver screen as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the hit Marvel film Avengers: Age of Ultron, but did you know she also has a great sense of style?

The 31 year old, who will be appearing in Captain America: Civil War on May 6, is all about major glam periods when it comes to the red carpet, but it’s not exactly the same when she’s not in Hollywood mode.

“I’ve always liked a glamorous look for both clothes and makeup, but in everyday life I’m much less va va voom and much more androgynous,” said Scarlett in an interview with Vogue. “More functional. I see girls who have that whole rockabilly thing going on with the hair and the makeup and I really admire that, but wow, it’s like a full-time job.”

Check out some of Scarlett’s greatest style moments below.

