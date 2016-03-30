The last thing you need when you step on a scale and see that you’ve put on a few pounds after vacation is encouragement not to eat. However, that’s what being plastered all over scales being sold as a British discount store. People are rightfully not happy.

For under $5 from the store B&M, you can remind yourself that “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” each and every time you hope on the scale.

You’ve probably heard this phrase before. It’s been floating around (and very controversial) since Kate Moss coined the phrase in 2009.

One woman, Rachel May Shevlin, took to Facebook to express her disgust with this product.

“Would anyone like to join me in writing to b&m to tell them *how lovely to see the phrase I said to my teenage/ young adult self that also led to me calling myself a ‘fat, disgusting waste of oxygen’ often before self harming just because I had dinner, sold in their shops ON FRICKIN SCALES so other impressionable young minds can suffer the same self hatred?” she wrote.

Rachel was hardly alone.

@bmstores really horrified to see the bathroom scales Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels. Poor taste and the wrong message — Lesley Debbage (@Tillyanne1968) March 28, 2016

B&M bargains you need to rethink this and remove these offensive scales from your stores fast !

Nothing tastes as good as skinny? Rubbish ! — kagz Webster (@kagzeew) March 28, 2016

B&M responded on Twitter. They said they have “asked its supplier to withdraw this particular quotation from this range of novelty £3.99 weighing scales.”

See? You can make a difference.