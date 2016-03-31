Since Lamar Odom left the hospital after his accidental overdose in October 2015, Khloe Kardashian has been the former athlete’s primary support system in numerous ways.

According to a Kardashian insider, for nearly three months, “Khloe supports Lamar financially in every way.” This includes paying for Odom’s rent on his $3 million Calabasas, California, home and the medical bill for his near three month hospital stay, according to People.

The same insider reported that “Khloe is very worried about Lamar and his behavior, but Lamar refuses to listen to her. He actually said to her, ‘Nothing will happen to me. Look how I survived the last time.'”

This isn’t the greatest reaction to have to a near-death experience. You would think that Odom would pledge himself to a life of health and wellness after an experience like that, but that does not seem to be the case – much to Khloe’s detriment.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that Odom has refused Kardashian’s requests to get treatment for drinking and general addiction. The website stated that Odom was “happy to go to physical rehab, but refuses to deal with his drug demons.”

According to NBC Sports, Odom will not face charges for drug possession.

In October, Odom suffered from an accidental overdose that was caused by mixing cocaine with an herbal Viagra supplement. Doctors estimated his chances of survival at 50/50, but the former athlete has made a near-full recovery.

In February, Odom made his first public appearance since October at Kanye West‘s album release show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

[Story via]