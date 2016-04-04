Maybe I’m alone on this, but I miss MTV’s Cribs. Seeing where A-listers rested their head at night and knowing what was inside their fridges was awesome, but the highlight of the tour was always the closet. Of course, I use the word “closet” lightly – celebs keep their clothes in rooms. And their shoes? That was a whole separate room.

While my Payless flats and sneakers are scattered around the bottom of my tiny closet and under my bed (that’s what you get for living in NYC), stars like Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, and Ashley Tisdale have their pricey stilettos and booties organized in a way that would make even the most OCD person feel a sense of calm. It’s not just impressive, it’s beyond enviable.

We may not have Cribs anymore, but we do have a good alternative: Instagram.

Ready to check out the shoe closets of the Kardashians, famous stylists, and more? Step inside…

