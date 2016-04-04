Once your plane touches on the ground again, the only thing you want to do is grab your luggage and get off of the plane. You have places to be!

One United flight attendant took this mindset to a whole new extreme on Monday – and no one is sure why.

After United Airlines flight 1246 pulled up to its gate at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport Monday morning, according to the local ABC affiliate, one flight attendant opened the front door, inflated the emergency slide and exited the plane.

Her motives are currently unclear, but United said that it was likely not an accident. United additionally confirmed that the flight attendant has been relieved of her duties – for now.

“We hold all of our employees to the highest standard. The unsafe behavior is unacceptable and does not represent the more than 20,000 flight attendants who ensure the safety of our customers. United is reviewing the matter and they have removed the employee from her flying duties.”

The plane, which had a total of 159 passengers and six crew members, was taken out of service and later reinstated. Passengers of the plane told Houston’s local NBC station that they didn’t notice the drama happening at the front of the plane because of a medical emergency that was occurring in the back. A man was reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties and ultimately needed a wheelchair to exit the plane.

Jonah Vella, a passenger of flight 1246, said about the drama, “When we landed, we were told to stay in our seats as de-planing would take a bit longer. Everything seemed to be pretty standard.”

This pales in comparison to the actions of JetBlue flight attendant, Steven Slater, but still wild nonetheless. In 2010, Slater, when aggravated by a passenger who stood up too early to retrieve his luggage when the plane landed, got on the P.A. system and unleashed a stream of curses and insults. He then grabbed a beer and exited the plane.

Talk about work-induced stress!

