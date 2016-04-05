There are two types of people in this world: people who hang their toilet paper going under the roll towards the wall or the people who hang it over the roll.

Don’t tell me that there’s a third type of person who doesn’t care. You have to have a preference.

I am a hardcore over the roll girl. In fact, I will take the toilet paper off and put it the proper way if one of my roommates hangs it the other way. I might even do it in a friend’s apartment. Turns out this means I’m more dominant that you crazy under the roll people.

TV therapist Dr. Gilda Carle came up with the TP personality test.

“Originally, I created the Toilet Paper Personality Test as a fun way for people to assess the behaviors they use daily, often without thinking,” she told i100. “I queried a random sampling of 2000 men and women, aged 18 to 75 of different ethnicities. I asked them whether they roll their toilet paper over or under. I also questioned how assertive they were in their relationships with others, on a scale of 1 to 10.”

Her findings were generally that people who hung it under the roll were more submissive than over the roll people. And I’m not alone in feeling the need to change the TP if it’s not to my liking – other “dominants” have the same urge!

“While it adds humor to the conversation, it also provides oh-so-much insight about your future compatibility with that person!” Dr. Carle said.

There you have it, ladies. If your partner hangs the toilet paper differently than you, you probably aren’t compatible.