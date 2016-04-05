As if North Carolina’s literal last-second loss couldn’t hurt more, some guy had to go and punch Rameses, UNC’s mascot.

After Villanova hit a buzzer beater three-pointer, a video of the action also caught Rameses getting knocked down…but by who?

What could easily be taken for a UNC cheerleader accidentally knocking Ramses to the ground may actually be some very unsportsmanlike conduct.

In a COED exclusive, upon inspection COED has actually discovered a Villanova fan (PHILLY FANS, AMIRITE) ran on the court punched Ramses in the head and ran off to the other side without stopping. If you watch Seth’s video in slow-motion, you can see the blur that is a person in a grey suit run onto the court at :15 seconds. We’re prepping an original video for your viewing ease now.

Check it out again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00YtuzRuGz0

For now, they found this video on Instagram that shows the same guy in grey running across the court apparently towards the Villanova bench to join in the celebration. Who the hell is he?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BD0K1iWoxVn/?taken-by=hoopxharm