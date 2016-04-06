Uwamanzu-Nna has a unique decision to make; she’s been accepted to all eight Ivy League schools.

NBD.

Just a reminder, these include: Yale University, Brown University, Princeton University, Columbia University, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell University, Harvard University and Dartmouth College.

The Long Island, N.Y. teen has currently attends Elmont Memorial Junior–Senior High School and is valedictorian of her class. In fact, this is the second year in a row that someone from that school has been in this position. Last year, the high school’s salutatorian Harold Ekeh chose to attend Yale University after having his pick of all eight Ivy League schools.

“My whole family is so excited,” said Uwamanzu-Nna in the interview News 12 Long Island. “Attending any of these schools would be such a great honor.”

Oh, she also got accepted into Johns Hopkins University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

NBDx2.

According to WRIC.com, Uwamanzu-Nna is the daughter of Nigerian immigrants. “Though I was born here in American, I visited Nigeria many times. And I’ve seen that my cousins don’t have the same opportunities that I have. So definitely, whatever I do, I want to make sure that it has an impact on Nigeria.”

Could this girl be any more awesome? Good luck with that decision, girl. Wherever you go, you’ll do big things. 👊

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQUIxuXqTTI&w=560&h=315%5D