Haruka Weiser: Photos Of UT-Austin Homicide Victim

The name of a female student found in a creek Tuesday morning on the University of Texas – Austin campus has been released by officials.

Haruka Weiser, 18, was a freshman Theater and Dance student. She was recruited to attend the school from her hometown of Portland, Oregon over two years ago after she performed at the National High School Dance Festival.

“Haruka was a beloved member of our dance community, liked and admired by her classmates and respected by professors for her intelligence and spirit,” according to a statement released by University President Gregory Fenves.

The student’s body was found in Waller Creek on Tuesday after she was reported missing on Monday. She was last seen on Sunday night when she was seen leaving drama building on UT campus around 9:30 p.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest seen riding a bike in the photo below.

Screenshot that shows a person of interest in #HarukaWeiser death, per APD. Riding pink or red women's bicycle. pic.twitter.com/HUAYvOKZps — KVUE News (@KVUE) April 7, 2016

Update, 4/8/16

Meechaiel Criner has been arrested in Haruka Weiser’s death. He has been identified as a 17-year-old black male who is homeless in the area.

He had a small blue duffle bag that resembled the victim’s on him.

Criner is being charged with murder.