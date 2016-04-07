Kerry Washington is at the top of her career right now and she’s doing it right! As the leading lady on one of primetime television’s most successful shows, Scandal, she gets to wear some of the greatest styles around.

Whether she’s at an event or walking the red carpet at the Oscars, it’s hard not to admire Kerry’s outfits. Everything from Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Marchesa and Calvin Klein have all been worn by the fashionista, but does she get any inspiration from the stylish character she plays, Olivia Pope?

Not quite.

“Her aesthetic is very different from mine, and it really helps differentiate myself from her — which is important that I don’t bring home every day,” said Kerry in an interview with She Knows. “I try to keep our closets pretty separate.”

Good to know! Check out some of her Kerry’s greatest style moments below.

