Top 6 Best Reasons To Ditch College Textbooks

I think we can all agree that textbooks are the absolute worst. Not only are they clunky, but you practically have to take out another loan to afford them. Isn’t tuition expensive enough already? Luckily, it’s the 21st century, which means times are a changin’. Ditch those old school textbooks and go the cheaper ~and lighter~ route. Here’s why:

1. You’re killing trees.

I was taught in elementary school that we need trees; trees are important. They help us breathe by releasing carbon dioxide, and we need that. (You’re welcome for that little science lesson). But seriously, they’re literally necessary to survive and those textbooks are like 1,000 pages.

Reuse, Reduce, Recycle. Remember that little phrase? Also from elementary school.

2. They’re heavy.

And my back hurts. And I don’t want scoliosis. Need I say more?

3. They’re a waste of money.

Textbooks automatically decrease in value by like 90% as soon as you leave the bookstore. It’s INSANE. It’s like when you buy a car and drive it off the lot. They’re both a waste of money and a terrible investment. ~ Cue the folks who say you’re investing in your education. ~ Are you going to pay for that $250 book? Didn’t think so, Carol.

4. Your narcissistic professor.



You know those classes you take where the professor makes you read his or her own book? Sure, you’d love to help get them a few cents back for their hard work, but when you rarely end up using it, it’s a real bummer. Like, is this for real?

5. You’re not going to read it anyway.

Word to the wise? When I was in college, I’d wait a week or so to feel out the class. Only then would I buy the textbook if it really seemed necessary. Never buy the book beforehand, unless you already have an assignment. Or just offer to go halfsies with a classmate. You’re welcome for these gems of advice.

6. Sometimes you only refer to a few chapters.

Let’s be honest, this really sucks. Your professor makes you purchase a textbook that costs like a bajillion dollars, and you only read three out of the twenty two chapters. It’s even worse when you don’t even use the textbook until the second part of the semester. TIME IS MONEY MY FRIENDS, TIME IS MONEY!!

If only you could solve all of these problems, right? Well, maybe you can.

iFlipd is probably the best money saving textbook company like, ever. Their motto, “Less money on books, more money for other things” is something I can totally get behind. If I can spend less on books and more on pizza, I’m all in.

With iFlipd, you pay as you go. You pay one week at a time and only for the time that you actually need the book, or the chapters that you are planning on using. Also, all of your books are in one place- your computer. Goodbye back pain! My favorite part is the perks they offer. For example, iFlipd allows you to “flip” ebooks back to the community and share study notes. You even earn rewards for doing it. Oh, and did I mention, YOUR FIRST EBOOK IS FREE! And who doesn’t like free stuff?

Sign up for iFlipd to save trees, save money, and save your back. Again, you’re welcome.

This post is sponsored by iFlipd.