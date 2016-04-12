College is exciting- you’re living away from home, meeting new people, and most likely making your own doctor’s appointments for the very first time. Over the next four years, you’ll be making memories that will last a lifetime…and making a lot of Easy Mac too. Regardless, college is a time for change, and you’re about to dive in head first- which can definitely be scary. Luckily, there are tons of resources out there to help you navigate the wonderfully weird world that is college.

Of course, you’ll also be learning yourself along the way. Certainly no book or blog can help prepare you for everything – like when your roommate comes home with the boy you slept with last weekend – but they can try.

Here’s an excerpt from Stuff Every College Student Should Know by Blair Thornburgh. While she may not be able to tell you how to to deal with that roommate situation of yours, she can tell you have to keep off the dreaded freshman 15 and how to do your laundry without shrinking that beloved sweater of yours, among other things. You’re welcome in advance:

How To Avoid The Freshman 15: First of all, relax, studies have shown that first-year weight gain is usually more like freshman 3 to 5. And, these days, more and more campuses have health-friendly amenities like high-tech gyms and endlessly verdant salad bars. All you’ve got to do is eat well, drink water, and be merry. Dine Smart. Forget the sundae stations, pasta bars, and deep-fried delicacies. Fill half your plate at the salad bar, and then divide the rest of the plate with protein (eggs, lean meats, beans, fish, or tofu) and whole grains or fruit. When in doubt, look for foods in as close to its natural state as possible (a baked potato is better than a tater tot), and remember: all-you-can-eat is a suggestion, not a challenge.

In other words, don’t be a bum.

