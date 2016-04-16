Tori Kelly has been letting the world hear her beautiful voice since her YouTube days at the age of 14. Now a 23-year-old, the singer has become known as one of pop music’s greatest vocalist and has the style to match!

Since the release of her debut album, Unbreakable Smile, it seems like Tori has been everywhere. Most recently, she started her 33-date Unbreakable Tour on April 5 and when it comes to her fashion choices, she plays by her own rules.

“I feel really confident in what I choose to wear and I just want to let young girls especially know that they don’t have to show a good amount of skin to get attention,” said Tori in an interview with The Outfit. “In a lot of cases, when I’m really comfortable with what I’m wearing, I feel the best just knowing that I didn’t compromise anything.”

With Lenny Kravitz as her fashion icon, it’s no wonder Tori always looks so good!

Check some of her greatest style moments below.

