It was reported by USA Today that Marina Lonina, the Ohio teen that was accused of livestreaming the alleged rape of her friend, has pled not guilty. Lonina was indicted by a grand jury for multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping, sexual battery and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Lonina and her friend met 29-year-old Raymond Gates at a mall where he bought the teens vodka and suggested that they meet up the next day, according to the 18-year-old’s attorney. Police state that the three were drinking at Gates’ home the following day when he held down Lonina’s friend and began raping her.

Lonina then used her phone to livestream the assault on Periscope.

“She got, I guess, taken up with all the ‘likes’ that her livestream was getting and therefore continued to do it, and did nothing to aid the victims,” Franklin County prosecutor, Ron O’Brien, said.

O’Brien said that the victim is heard screaming “no” and “stop” during the video. Friends of the victim saw the tape and called the police.

Lonina’s lawyer that said his client did “everything possible to contain the situation.” She even asked her Periscope followers, “What should I do now? What should I do now?”

That doesn’t necessarily sound like Lonina’s was trying to contain the situation, but rather sought to perpetuate it.

If Lonina and Gates are found guilty, each could face a prison sentence of over 40 years. Frankly, I’d lock them up for life – and then some.

