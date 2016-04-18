Move over, flower crowns. There’s a new accessory trend taking over the music festival scene. (Thank goodness – I was really over the hardcore hippie look.)

Taylor Swift made this observation after gathering up her crew for a group photo on their way to Coachella over the weekend. “I feel like maybe chokers are the new flower crowns?” she captioned the pic where she, Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt, and others rocked the jewelry.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BERUJqLjvOO/?taken-by=taylorswift

The group wasn’t alone. Basically every celeb from Coachella queen Vanessa Hudgens to VS Angel Alessandra Ambrosio to former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo flaunted the ’90s trend that has risen from the dead.

There’s so many ways to rock this look. Some ladies went thick while others opted for a skinnier version of the necklace, and you can even layer other neck candy to make a simple outfit something special.

See all the ways the stars at Coachella wore their chokers below.

The choker necklace – do you love it or hate it? Sound off in the comments!