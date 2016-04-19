Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, looked absolutely fab on her royal tour of India and Bhutan. From April 10 – 16, in a total of seven days, she wore 18 different outfits, mixing classic cuts with oriental patterns, powdery pastels, and bursts of bold hues.

The enterprising folks at E! even figured out the dollar signs attached to the dresses, which totaled a whopping $50,000. That’s more than most people make in a year.

Even though our commoner’s clothing budget is probably barely enough to buy Her Royal Highness socks for a year, still, it doesn’t hurt to look.

The Queen’s 90th birthday is coming up on April 21. I wonder what Kate Middleton is going to wear?