Olivia Wilde was making a name for herself even before she became famous. The multi-talented actress changed her last name to Wilde in high school after the Irish author Oscar Wilde to honor all the writers and journalists in her family. Today she continues to make a name for herself with her hard work and amazing style.

Wilde is an American actress, producer, model, activist, and spokesperson. She’s best know for her role on House as Doctor Remy “Thirteen” Hadley and is also recognizable from movies like Tron: Legacy, Her, Drinking Buddies, and Cowboys and Aliens. Wilde is currently the main role in HBO’s new drama television series Vinyl.

She’s a spokesperson for Revlon and H&M’s Conscious Collection. Wilde’s style is simple, effortless, and elegant but sometimes risky and playful. Even when she’s pregnant, Olivia still rocks the red carpet! She’s currently expecting her second child with comedic actor Jason Sudeikis. Check out Olivia Wilde’s best looks throughout the years.

