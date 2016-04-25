It feels like just yesterday we were all obsessed with G.I. Joe- the super cute name given to hot couple Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid. Yet since the two broke up last year and she started dating Zayn Malik (a mere two weeks after the split, I might add), Jonas is a tad salty.

“I think it’s interesting that she moved on so quickly,” Jonas told The Daily Mirror. “I mean, it was definitely very quick.” OH SNAP.

He’s also like really really really tired of hearing fans compare him to Malik. “That dude and I have been compared for years, I think it’s just funny.” As for how he feels about Zayn’s debut solo album, Mind of Mine? “To be honest I haven’t really listened to his music, but he can sing well.” Suuurreeeee; he’s definitely listened to it.

But wait, that’s not all! Do I sound like an infomercial?

Joe also told The Sun that he wrote a song that “is going to piss someone off.”

Wait for it.

“They’ll know it’s them but, in a way, it’s a compliment that you affected me that much. Even if the content isn’t positive, at least I cared.” Ouch.

It’s okay, Joe. You and Gigi had the coolest nickname, at least.