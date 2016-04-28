The University of Georgia was rocked by a tragic car accident last night that took the lives of four female students, according to a post on Facebook by the Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office. The victims have been named as Kayla Canedo, 19, Brittany Feldman, 20, Christina Semeria, 19, and Halle Scott, 19. A fifth woman, the driver Agnes Kim, survived the crash but is currently in critical condition.

According to AJC.com, “Investigators believe the five women were traveling northbound on Ga. 15, toward the UGA campus, when the white Toyota Camry [which was the women’s car] crossed the center line, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A southbound Chevrolet Cobalt struck the side of the Toyota on the two-lane road in Watkinsville shortly before 9 p.m.” There is no word on why the car crossed the center line, but CBS46 reports that “The sheriff tells CBS46 News there were no signs of drugs or alcohol in either vehicle.”

Halle Scott was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Brittany Feldman belonged to Pi Beta Phi. Kayla Canedo was the VP of Chapter Relations and Standards in Alpha Chi Omega, and Christina Semeria was also a sister of Alpha Chi Omega.

Our thoughts are with the victim’s families and friends during this awful time.

Here are Kayla and Brittany playing piano together from a Facebook video.

This story is developing. Please refresh for new details.