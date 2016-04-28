The University of Washington’s cheer and dance team is causing a scandal on-campus for their flyer that advised students of “do’s and don’ts” for trying out for the squad. But instead of outlining what skills and abilities would be needed to make the team, the poster which was on the university’s Facebook page was all about how girls should look.

In the infographic, girls were warned not to try appearing without false eyelashes, perfect hair, and an outfit that exposed their midriff.

In a recent interview with the Seattle Times, several students try to explain their outrage:

“I can’t believe this is real,” said UW student Jazmine Perez, director of programming for student government, via email. “One of the first things that comes mind is objectification and idealization of Western beauty, which are values I would like to believe the University doesn’t want to perpetuate,” she said. “As a student of color who looks nothing like the student in the poster, this feels very exclusive.” Said Signe Burchim, a UW senior: “I think it’s really upsetting and kind of disheartening the way it’s basically asking these women who want to try out to perform their femininity — but not too much.” Such a message would never go out to men trying out for a sport, she said.

If I was trying to put together a cheer team, I’d be more concerned with the ladies’ skills rather than whether or not they have a visible tattoo or pink nail polish…but no one asked me.

In a statement, the university said it withdrew the flyer “in response to a high volume of student questions.”

“Some of the details and descriptions provided were inconsistent with the values of the UW spirit program and department of athletics,” the university said. “Athletic department officials have reinforced the values of the programs to UW spirit leadership, and look forward to an equitable and diverse tryout process for interested students.”