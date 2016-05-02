Think back to the first time you every laid your eyes on Alexander Skarsgard. Don’t remember? Well, we certainly do. The actor is known for being part of the very large, diverse, and not to mention good looking Skarsgard family. Having a famous father, John ‘Stellan’ Skarsgard – best known for his roles in films like Pirates of the Caribbean and Thor, it was no surprise that the eldest of the children would enter the world of acting himself.

Although he has been acting for over 20 years, the Swedish actor is most notable for his role as Eric in True Blood. If you are anything like me, you instantly took notice of how mysteriously sexy he was and Googled him to find out that you had seen him in something before.

I realized that the first place I had ever seen Alexander Skarsgard was when he played the role of Meekus in Zoolander back in 2000. This made me wonder how someone so beautifully rugged and handsome could go so unnoticed and look much less attractive in other roles (the entire green wardrobe and hideous sunglasses did not help).

So it was no surprise (at least for me) when Skarsgard was cast as Tarzan in the new film The Legend of Tarzan. Who else could pull off playing a role of a man raised by apes that wears only one piece of cloth and swings from trees? If you have seen the trailers and pictures, you know it is not possible for any man to make Tarzan look better than he does. And if you haven’t seen them, we are not sure what you are waiting for. These pictures are enough to justify why we believe Skarsgard is one of the sexiest.

