One victim has been confirmed dead after a shooting reported at an off-campus housing complex near Coastal Carolina University Monday afternoon, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

Here’s a quick timeline of events.

3:25 p.m.

Conway Police Department responds to calls about a shooting at The Cove Apartments, off-campus housing where some Coastal Carolina students reside. Officers located one 20-year-old male victim that was deceased from his injuries.

3: 38 p.m.

The college issues a description of the suspect: a black male wearing a “black tank top, blue jeans, and possible dreads.”

Be on the look out for a black male wearing black tank top, blue jeans and possible dreads. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) May 2, 2016

4:10 p.m.

The college tells students and staff that campus is on lockdown.

Due to shooting at the Cove ALL students and facility staff are to stay in place on campus till further notice. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) May 2, 2016

A shooting has happened near campus at the Cove apartments. Seek secure location. Lock doors. Stay inside. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) May 2, 2016

4:42 p.m.

One suspect is said to be in custody while another is still at large.

#UPDATE: We are getting reports that there is still a suspect at large in connection to the shooting at The Cove. Stay inside! — The Chanticleer News (@thechanticleer) May 2, 2016

5: 16 p.m.

Coastal Carolina announces that suspects have been taken into custody and the lockdown is over. No word yet on if there are multiple suspects and what their relationship to the university is.

All suspects are in custody and the lock-down is lifted. Again Lock-down is lifted. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) May 2, 2016

Thank you to the whole #CCU community for your cooperation during this incident. Once again, the lockdown is lifted. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) May 2, 2016

CCU is a public liberal arts university in Conway, South Carolina, located eight miles west of Myrtle Beach. Approximately 10,200 students attend.

Our thoughts are with Coastal Carolina at this scary and sad time.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.