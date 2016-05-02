One victim has been confirmed dead after a shooting reported at an off-campus housing complex near Coastal Carolina University Monday afternoon, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.
Here’s a quick timeline of events.
3:25 p.m.
Conway Police Department responds to calls about a shooting at The Cove Apartments, off-campus housing where some Coastal Carolina students reside. Officers located one 20-year-old male victim that was deceased from his injuries.
3: 38 p.m.
The college issues a description of the suspect: a black male wearing a “black tank top, blue jeans, and possible dreads.”
4:10 p.m.
The college tells students and staff that campus is on lockdown.
4:42 p.m.
One suspect is said to be in custody while another is still at large.
5: 16 p.m.
Coastal Carolina announces that suspects have been taken into custody and the lockdown is over. No word yet on if there are multiple suspects and what their relationship to the university is.
CCU is a public liberal arts university in Conway, South Carolina, located eight miles west of Myrtle Beach. Approximately 10,200 students attend.
Our thoughts are with Coastal Carolina at this scary and sad time.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.