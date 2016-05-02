Artist Illma Gore went viral a month or so ago thanks to her piece featuring Donald Trump with an itty bitty penis. ICYMI, here ya go.

https://twitter.com/illmagore/status/705617915962241024

Unfortunately, this satirical piece was not taken lightly by some Trump supporters. The 24-year-old artist took to Instagram this weekend to share a sad story about being assaulted by a Trump supporter that left her with a mean black eye. She wrote,

“Today I was punched in the face by a man who got out of his car and yelled, “Trump 2016!” in Los Angeles, just days after I returned home from London just down the road from my house. Though I encourage passion, opinion and emotion, especially though art, I think violence is disgusting. To live in a place where Facebook has given my address to an anonymous third party makes me feel like I am homeless again. This type of violence makes creatives feel like we live in a world where our individual creative input isn’t safe. I am sad that this is the state of our America right now. I am sad that Trump, and many of his supporters, don’t find words enough to express their opinions – they need walls, waterboarding and punches.@realdonaldtrump Please stop glamorizing and perpetuating violence. Make America Decent Again!#makeamericadecentagain No, they have not been caught, and the men drove off laughing. A detailed police report has been filed.”

According to Death and Taxes, Illma has faced death threats and the promise of legal action if she tried selling the piece.

Not cool, people (to say the least).